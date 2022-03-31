Shirley Jean (Trackwell)

Noll, of Winchester,

KS, died Tuesday, March

29, 2022 at Bridge Haven

Memory Care in Lawrence,

KS. She was 86.

She worked as a Deputy

Clerk of Jefferson County

District Court.

Mass of Christian Burial

will be 10:30 AM, Friday,

April 1, 2022 at St. Lawrence

Catholic Church,

Easton. Barnett Family Funeral

Home in Oskaloosa

has the arrangements.

