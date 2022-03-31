Shirley Jean (Trackwell)
Noll, of Winchester,
KS, died Tuesday, March
29, 2022 at Bridge Haven
Memory Care in Lawrence,
KS. She was 86.
She worked as a Deputy
Clerk of Jefferson County
District Court.
Mass of Christian Burial
will be 10:30 AM, Friday,
April 1, 2022 at St. Lawrence
Catholic Church,
Easton. Barnett Family Funeral
Home in Oskaloosa
has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.