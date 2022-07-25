Gary Greenwood, 79, of Emporia, Kansas died Friday, July 22, 2022 at his home.
Gary was born December 1, 1942 in Emporia the son of Warren “Bud” and Lucile (Dunn) Greenwood. He was a contractor and carpenter, and owned Greenwood Home Remodeling. Gary served in Vietnam in the US Army, was a member of the Lowry-Fuston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion, and the Bull Terrier Club of America.
On November 8, 1964 Gary married Patrice “Pat” Taylor in Emporia. She survives of the home. Other survivors include: son, Troy Greenwood of Crystal Beach, Texas; daughter, Tricia Bowlin and husband Todd of Topeka, Kansas; brother, Galen Greenwood of Topeka; cousin, Bill King of Madison, Kansas; grandchildren, Taylor Greenwood and spouse, Rychaun Greenwood, Derek Greenwood and spouse, Corbin Spellman and spouse, Paige Rhoads, Jenika Rhoads, and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Dylan J. Rhoads.
Cremation is planned and a service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the All Veterans Memorial, Hand in Hand Hospice or the Department of Wildlife and Parks and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.