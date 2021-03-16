Covid. Coronavirus. Captive in my own home. You know what else starts with a “C”?
Cookies! Girl Scout Cookies!
I’ve been watching my sugar intake, so I have not actively sought out a box of those luscious Lemonades, those silky Thin Mints, or my favorite — All-American Do-si-dos (renamed to Peanut Butter Sandwich, harrumph).
There is a gluten-free cookie — the Caramel Chocolate Chip. There are even five vegan options: Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, S’Mores and Toast-Yays — a cookie that tastes like French toast (and even looks like a tiny slice of bread). This will be the last year for S’Mores, the website states, so stock up.
The Trefoil shortbread cookies are still on the list as are Caramel Delights, AKA Samoas. Coconutty Samoas!
Scouts aren’t going door-to-door during the pandemic but finding cookies is easy. Go to www.kansasgirlscouts.org and type in your zip code. 66801 brings up Troop 30035 and you can order immediately, or you’ll see the scheduled public appearances, which as of press time are:
Saturday, March 20 – Emporia Walmart Supercenter, 2301 Industrial Road.
Sunday, March 28, same cookie-time, same cookie-channel online.
You can order by the box or even order a keepsake gift box filled with any variety of 6 packages. The site says “celebrate special occasions with family and friends. Add a personal touch by including a custom message on a card.”
I really like the “Cookie Share” program, where I can buy cookies and then not have to try and eat them in a responsible manner. Your purchases are donated to a charitable organization chosen by the Girl Scouts Troop or Council. A specific Girl Scout along with her Troop will receive credit plus there are no shipping fees.
All of the cookie proceeds stay with our local Girl Scout Council. Scouts use these funds to conduct community service projects, enjoy events and camping at Camp Double E (or farther afield) and save up for fantastic trips.
Girl Scouts have a grand purpose: “Believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world.” Scouts are exposed to reasoning, critical thinking, science, business, government, technology along with fine arts and outdoor arts. A girl scout can rig a lean-to and start a fire or she can rig a robot and start it down the hallway with her smart phone.
If that’s not enough of a reason to buy cookies, here’s a recipe to tease you.
If you can avoid downing a whole box of Do-si-dos (Peanut Butter Sandwich cookies) with a glass of milk (or Chardonnay — very good with Chardonnay), then what better thing could you do other than make a fantastic banana pudding? Also good with Chardonnay.
Let’s get cooking!
V V V
Do-si-dos Banana Pudding
From Angela Lively, |www.girlscouts.org
2 - 1/2 cups cold whole milk, divided
1 package (5.10 ounces) instant banana cream pudding mix
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
4 to 5 medium bananas, sliced
1-1/2 packages (8 ounces each) Girl Scout Do-si-dos, divided
Whisk together 2 cups milk and pudding mix. In another bowl, beat sweetened condensed milk and cream cheese until smooth. Fold in whipped topping, then pudding.
Crush six Do-si-dos cookies; set aside. Dip 24 Do-si-dos cookies in remaining milk; place half in large bowl — a trifle bowl is particularly nice. Top with half the banana slices, then half the pudding mixture. Repeat layers. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours. Top pudding with reserved crushed Do-si-dos cookies.
