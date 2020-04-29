Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Disorderly conduct, 700 Market St., 10:12 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 2600 W. Hwy. 50, 12:54 p.m.
Suspicious person, 1200 Walnut St., 2:47 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 6:23 p.m.
Animal complaint, 700 W. 6th Ave., 7:42 p.m.
Criminal trespassing, 700 W. 6th Ave., 7:45 p.m.
Fire - illegal burning, 10 S. West St., 8:38 p.m.
Protective custody, information redacted
Sheriff
Monday
Animal at large, 2100 Road 380, Burlingame, 9:25 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Burglary - late report, 1300 Merchant St., 8:05 a.m.
Theft - late report, 700 Sylvan St., 3:14 p.m.
Injury accident, 600 Overlander St., 3:48 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Suspicious person, 1700 Road B2, 8:10 a.m.
Injury accident, 600 Overlander St., 3:48 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.