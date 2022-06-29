Some of your fire insurance payments have returned to Lyon County to help local fire departments.
Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced Wednesday that $162,447.57 has been distributed to seven Firefighter Relief Associations across the county. The allocation occurs each year under state law.
The funds come for a two percent tax paid by insurance companies on “fire and lightning insurance premiums written in Kansas,” a statement from Schmidt's office said.
FRAs can use the money to pay firefighters' health and life insurance costs. They also can purchase new fire trucks and gear, while improving fire stations.
The departments receiving FRA payments are:
- Americus Community - $6,274.33
- Emporia - $107,787.51
- Lyon County District 2 - $8,994.74
- Lyon County District 3/Miller - $3,177.86
- Lyon County District 5 - $10,890.65
- Olpe Rural - $9,650.95
- Reading Benefit Fire District 1 - $15,671.53
Chase County Rural Fire District 1 also received an allocation from the state for $16,699.94. Madison's fire department received $3,319.03.
