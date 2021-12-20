The Emporia Gazette
Emporia native Tamara Black has joined the Flint Hills Community Health Center as its new nurse practitioner. The announcement was made Monday.
Black received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Emporia State University. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner from Wichita State University.
According to a written release, Black has more than 33 years of clinical nursing experience, focusing on family, emergency and cardiac medicine. She has worked previously at Memorial Health System of Abilene, Emergency Department providing comprehensive care to patients and at Newman Cardiology caring for cardiac patients.
“FHCHC offers many services to our community, and I am excited to be a healthcare provider in Emporia,” she said.
When she’s not seeing patients, Black enjoys hiking, scuba diving and outdoor adventures such as black bear hunting in Canada.
To schedule an appointment, please call 620-342-4864. She is now seeing patients at Flint Hills Community Health Center. For more information, visit flinthillshealth.org.
