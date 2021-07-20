Joan M. Seastrom, 85, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at a Topeka Care Facility. She was born March 29, 1936 in Eskridge, the daughter of Merle and Gladys (Blankenship) Walter.
Joan graduated from Eskridge High School in 1954. She was employed as a Dietary Supervisor at Aldersgate Village for many years before retiring. She volunteered at the Auburn Grange Fair.
Joan married Walter E. Seastrom on May 15, 1955 in Eskridge. They were married 64 years. He preceded her in death on February 24, 2020.
Survivors include children, James Seastrom of Topeka, Jeff (Vickie) Seastrom of Emporia, Kim (Ed) Gillaspie of Council Grove, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Brett Seastrom and Ryan Seastrom and her brother, Charles Walter.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Joan’s Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Auburn Community Center, Auburn, Kansas. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Heart Association, 5375 SW. 7th St., Topeka, Kansas 66606.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave., is assisting the family.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
