What was once a beautiful downtown flower bed was found in ruins Wednesday morning.
Security cameras at Haag Management, Inc., located at 427 Merchant St. in Emporia, caught a woman destroying the flowers in front of the building. The incident occurred at around 4:18 a.m. Wednesday, according to a timestamp on the camera.
Anyone who knows the identity of the woman seen in these images from security footage is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to Lyon County Crime Stoppers. Options to report information include calling 620-343-2273, using the P3 smartphone tip application or the P3 website, www.P3tips.com.
(2) comments
If identified and found guilty, she should have to completely destroy a most prized possession and then leave the remains in public view for all to see.
Hang her by her thumbs from a lamp post down town!
