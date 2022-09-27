Edward M. McCreary, Jr.

Edward M.

McCreary, Jr. was

born to Dorothy

L. (Robohn)

and Edward M.

McCreary, Sr. in San

Antonio, TX while

Ed was serving in

the Army. After

Ed’s tour of duty,

they returned back

to their home in Emporia, KS where they continued to live

through Edward Jr.’s life.

Ed was very active during his years in the Emporia school

system. He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and especially

football. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1963.

Ed was in the Kansas National Guard and was called to

active duty in April 1968 reporting to Ft. Carson in Colorado

Springs, CO. He met the love of his life, Janice (Stohler) Ball

and they married and spent 53+ wonderful years of marriage

together.

Ed worked for Air Academy Federal Credit Union for 28+

years before taking a disability retirement due to his Muscular

Dystrophy and other health issues.

On September 8, 2022, Ed passed into the loving arms of

his God and Savior. His memorial service will be on October

4, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Memorial Gardens Chapel, 3825 Airport

Road, Colorado Springs, CO.

For the full obituary please go to: dignitymemorial.com.

