Edward M.
McCreary, Jr. was
born to Dorothy
L. (Robohn)
and Edward M.
McCreary, Sr. in San
Antonio, TX while
Ed was serving in
the Army. After
Ed’s tour of duty,
they returned back
to their home in Emporia, KS where they continued to live
through Edward Jr.’s life.
Ed was very active during his years in the Emporia school
system. He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and especially
football. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1963.
Ed was in the Kansas National Guard and was called to
active duty in April 1968 reporting to Ft. Carson in Colorado
Springs, CO. He met the love of his life, Janice (Stohler) Ball
and they married and spent 53+ wonderful years of marriage
together.
Ed worked for Air Academy Federal Credit Union for 28+
years before taking a disability retirement due to his Muscular
Dystrophy and other health issues.
On September 8, 2022, Ed passed into the loving arms of
his God and Savior. His memorial service will be on October
4, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Memorial Gardens Chapel, 3825 Airport
Road, Colorado Springs, CO.
For the full obituary please go to: dignitymemorial.com.
