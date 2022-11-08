The city of Emporia has announced its next Meet the Manager event.
From 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8, City Manager Trey Cocking and Mayor Becky Smith will head over to Trolley House Distillery, 502 S. Commercial St., to join community members for conversations about the latest developments and topics of interest for the city.
Previous events have been held at Mulready's and Ruthy's Frutys.
For questions, or to host an event at your business, contact Christine Johnson at 620-341-4304, or email cjohnson@emporiaks.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.