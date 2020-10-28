The Emporia Arts Council has announced its second full week of fall art classes, this week.
At 4:30 p.m. -5:15 p.m. today, preschoolers are invited to an "enchanting class" where they will use a magical cauldron.
The class is $7.
"Kiddos will mix up their own magical spell with artistic ingredients," the arts center said in a post to social media.
Then, from noon - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, children in grades K - 6 are invited to a step-by-step class on painting a full moon in the night sky. Then, they getto customize the scene with "spooky silhouette stickers."
"Kids are welcome to wear their costume to any of our Halloween classes for extra fun," they said. "We'll have aprons available to help keep you as mess-free as possible."
The class is $10 to register.
For more information on class fees, registration and building policies, please check out the EAC Fall Art Class Booklet at issuu.com/emporiaartscenter9/docs/2020_fall_booklet or call the Emporia Arts Center at 620-343-6473.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.