The Emporia Arts Center is proud to present the work of two wonderful regionally renowned artists in the Trusler Gallery.
Artists Cally Krallman and Beverly Dodge Radefeld collaborated to paint their own distinctive interpretations of the same scenes on the Kansas Prairie, dubbing this exhibition “Two Visions – One Prairie.” This show will be on display through Sept. 25.
Dodge Radefeld, who has a BFA from Washburn University, is known for her loose vibrant abstract landscapes in oils. Krallman, also with a BFA, and a 2017 Fellow Award from Washburn University, has a more representational style, working in both oils and acrylics. Though theirstyles are quite different, the full body of work takes the viewer on a complete journey of the Kansas Prairie.
All exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center are free to the public. Current Gallery hours are 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday.
