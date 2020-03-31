James Walter Rhoads of Emporia died on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was 91.
Jim owned and operated J.W. Rhoads Used Cars in Emporia for many years.
A private graveside service is planned at the Lebo Creek Cemetery, Lebo. Roberts-Blue- Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
