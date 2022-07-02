Review by Molly Chenault
“The Woods are Always Watching” by Stephanie Perkins, Dutton Books for Young Readers, 2021, $17.99.
Bears aren’t the only predators in these woods.
Best friends Neena and Josie spent high school as outsiders, but at least they had each other. Now, with college and a two-thousand-mile separation looming on the horizon, they have one last chance to be together—a three-day hike deep into the woods of the Pisgah National Forest.
Simmering tensions lead to a detour off the trail and straight into a waking nightmare … and then into something far worse. Something that will test them in horrifying ways.
Stephanie Perkins, the bestselling author of There’s Someone Inside Your House, returns with a heart-stopping, gut-wrenching novel about friendship, survival, and navigating unmarked paths even as evil watches from the shadows.
It’s summer, and it’s hot. Maybe camping sounds like a great idea to get away from the drudgery of everyday life or make some memories with your friends and family. Or, if you’re so inclined, you can read this book and remind yourself about all of the ways that an innocent trip can go wrong. Plus, who needs air conditioning when you can get free chills down your spine?
Although not quite as nail-biting as There’s Someone Inside Your House, this book does creeping dread very well. It definitely stuck with me for a long time after I finished reading it. Less slasher movie, more “maybe this could have happened.” Fans of true crime will recognize elements from real life stories they may have heard.
What I liked best about this novel is the friendship of the two girls as they come face to face with growing up and growing away and rediscovering what really matters to them: each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.