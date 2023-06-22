William Harley “Bill” Bullock entered his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at OSU Medical Center at the age of 76. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs.
Funeral service was 10 a.m., Monday, June 19, at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Burmeister officiating. The service may be viewed at https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/89489. Graveside service was 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, at Waynoka Municipal Cemetery, Waynoka, Oklahoma. Military honors presented by the U.S. Marine Corps.
Bill was born June 26, 1946, in Iola, Kansas, to Frank Henry Bullock and Violet Lurline (Atkins) Bullock. He played basketball for Elmdale High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1964. Bill continued his education at the local college before entering the U.S. Marine Corps. He proudly served our country during the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart. After returning home to Wichita, Kansas, Bill met the love of his life, Ladon Florence Farquer. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1970, in Waynoka, Oklahoma. They made their home in Wichita and Waynoka before moving to Oklahoma City where they would remain for the next 22 years. They were blessed with two children, Billy and Sherrie. The family would later move to Mannford and eventually made their home in Sand Springs in 2006.
Bill worked for the Davis Company in Oklahoma City, retiring in May of 1992. He later went to work as a stocker for Walmart in Sand Springs and enjoyed his final retirement after 14 years of service. Bill was a true family man. He was Billy and Sherrie’s biggest fan and supporter in every activity they were involved in. From Sherrie’s music and dance, to coaching Billy’s baseball team and raising sheep for FFA. He also cherished his grandchildren and looked forward to every moment spent together. Bill was outgoing, caring, and thoughtful and was always concerned that his family was taken care of.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Jared McCoy.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Ladon Bullock of the home; children: William Gaylord “Billy” Bullock and Sandra Watashe, and Sherrie Dawn Bullock all of Sand Springs; sisters: Joyce Jenkins of Terlton, Eunice Wambsganss and husband, Eddie of Fountain Hills, Arizona, Janet Young of Washington, Oklahoma; grandchildren: Talon Bullock, Tim McCoy and wife, Katy, Braden McCoy, and Joel McCoy; great-grandchildren: Jude McCoy, Emryl Dane, and Honor McCoy; and many extended family members that Bill loved dearly.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
