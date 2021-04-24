The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia High boys golf team finished ninth at the Seaman Invitational at Village Greens in Topeka on Wednesday.
Brooks Sauder was the top Spartan performer, finishing tied for 13th with a score of 81. Caden Massey tied for 25th with an 85 score.
Alex Allemang shot an 88, Dylan Smith an 89 and Parker Simmons and Brayden Bowden a 97.
“The cold and wind were tough, but our problem was not adjusting to the course itself,” said Spartan head coach Rick Eckert The greens were as slow as any we have seen in years, they were smooth, just really slow. It’s not an excuse for the putting exhibition we put on, but we didn’t adjust as well as other schools did.”
The Spartans competed at Salina South on Friday and will travel to Topeka West on Monday.
