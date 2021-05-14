The NICA youth mountain bike race set for Sunday at Camp Alexander has been tentatively rescheduled to the weekend of June 12 - 13 due to the predicted weather forecast.
The Coyote Composite Youth MTB will compete next week at Topeka's Skyline Park.
Overcast. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: May 14, 2021 @ 1:34 pm
