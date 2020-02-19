The City of Cottonwood Falls released a notice on Feb. 10 about a public water system violation.
The violation occurred in Dec. 2018, and the lapse in information raised curiosity. To shed light on the violation notice, City Supervisor David Jones spoke with the Leader-News.
Jones said the city is required to take two bacteriological samples of the public water every month. One sample in Dec. 2018 was missed, hence the violation.
“A monitoring violation occurred because of failure to collect one or more of the routine microbiological samples required during Dec. 2018,” the notice read.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment sent an original violation letter in Feb. 2019 to notify the city. The mayor was uninformed because of an error in his email address, and “for some reason, that letter wasn’t either received or didn’t get to the right people, so we weren’t actually made aware of it until February the sixth,” Jones said. “As soon as we were made aware of it, we got the notice together.”
Jones assures residents that this is not an emergency, nor of any danger. The city has taken the necessary steps to alleviate the issue and is “looking into alternative resources for testing or shipping if necessary in order to prevent future violations,” the notice read. “We will call our laboratory early in the month if we haven’t received bottles needed for sampling. [W]e anticipate resolving the problem within 30 days.”
