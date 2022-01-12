Chase County Leader-News
ELMDALE — The Chase County Chamber of Commerce has announced the cancellation of its upcoming annual banquet due to COVID-19.
The event was scheduled for Jan. 29 at Clover Cliff Ranch in Elmdale.
“After much discussion and consideration, the Chamber board made the difficult decision to cancel our banquet luncheon that was scheduled for January 29,” said Chamber director Toni Schneider. “We took into consideration the increased cases of COVID-19 in the area and felt it was the best decision out of an abundance of caution and respect for our community members.”
Schneider said the chamber hopes to reschedule the event in the future.
“Be sure and check our website and social media for a time and place for our rescheduled event,” she said.
Visit www.chasecounterchamber.org for updates or follow the chamber on Facebook @chasecountychamber.
