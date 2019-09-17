Leah Winona Tomson, of Iola, Kansas, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola. She was 87.
Leah farmed and raised livestock.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday September 18, 2019, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, which has the arrangements.
