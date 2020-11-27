The Emporia State women’s basketball team travels to Northeastern State looking to avoid going 0-2 in MIAA play for the first time since 2012-13. Tip-off from Tahlequah, Okla. is set for 1:30 p.m. today.
Last time out
In a battle of the top two teams in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, the Lady Hornets fell 59-54 at Neb.-Kearney on Thursday night.
Emporia State fell behind early as the Lopers jumped out to an 11-3 lead four minutes into the contest and took a 32-26 lead into the half. The Lady Hornets used a 14-0 run to take a 42-36 lead with #;40 left in the third. Neb.-Kearney ended the quarter on an 8-2 run as the teams went to the fourth tied at 44. Trailing 57-54 Ehlaina Hartman’s layup missed with 17 seconds left and Haley Simental hit a pair of free throws with 12.5 seconds remaining for the final score. Tre’Zure Jobe led all scorers with 22 points and was joined in double figures by Kali Martin with 11 points while Daley Handy added ten points and a team high eight rebounds.
The Coaches
Toby Wynn is 46-17 in his second year as the head coach of the Lady Hornets. He is the second coach to win at least 20 games and go to the NCAA Tournament in his first two years at Emporia State. He went 349-84 in 13 years as the head coach at Seward CC with four Jayhawk Conference regular season championships and two Region VI Tournament titles. He is 3-0 against Northeastern State.
Fala Bullock is 21-60 in her third year at Northeastern State and 81-112 in her seventh year overall. She is 1-5 against Emporia State.
About the
Lady Hornets
The Lady Hornets are 0-1 after falling at 59-54 at Neb.-Kearney. Their game at Ft. Hays State was postponed due to COVID issues at FHSU. They lead the MIAA in field goal percentage defense, 3-pt field goal percentage defense, and defensive rebounds. Tre’Zure Jobe is third in the league in scoring and second in steals.
About the Riverhawks
Northeastern State is 2-0 after victories over Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western. They are leading the MIAA in turnover margin and are ranked second in field goal and 3-pt field goal percentage. Cenia Hayes is third in the league in scoring and second in steals.
Series history
Emporia Sate leads the all-time series 16-6 and have won eight of the last nine meetings. The Lady Hornets have won four of six games in the NSU Events Center.
Last meeting
The Lady Hornets forced Northeastern State into 25 turnovers in a 74-49 win in White Auditorium. The RiverHawks led 7-5 with 5:33 left in the first quarter before the Lady Hornets went on a 10-0 run as Emporia State took a 15-7 lead with 9:27 left in the half. Emporia State would take a 35-19 lead into the break. Emporia State used a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to open up their biggest lead of the night at 71-45 with 2:26 left. Fredricka Sheats had a career high 16 points to lead four Lady Hornets in double figures.
Up next
The Lady Hornets make their White Auditorium debut on December 3 against Newman. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. and only people on the players pass list will be allowed in the stands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.