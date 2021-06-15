Emporians may notice a difference in the water next week but city officials say it will still be safe to drink.
Beginning June 21, the city of Emporia water treatment plant will start converting the chemicals used to disinfect the drinking water from chloramines — chlorine and ammonia — to free chlorine. The process is called a “burn-out” and is done for water distribution system maintenance.
The water plant will convert back to chloramines and normal operation on July 30.
The city is extending its burn-out period this year in order to get a "good free residual to all the wholesale customers that purchase water from the city," according to a written release.
City water crews will be flushing fire hydrants to move the free chlorine residual throughout the system. Customers will notice a difference in the taste and smell of the water, and at times, they may notice discolored water.
Customers who experience discolored water are asked to call the Public Works Department, and they will flush fire hydrants in the area until the water is clear.
The use of hot water — shower, washing dishes, etc. — will intensify the chlorine smell, but city officials again are urging the community not to be alarmed.
The water is safe to drink.
If you have questions, concerns, or to report discolored water, call the Public Works Department at 620-340-6339.
