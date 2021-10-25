Topeka - Stanley D. Brown, 83, unexpectedly passed away October 20, 2021 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka after a short bout with cancer.
He was born January 2, 1938 in a farm house near Milo, Kansas in Lincoln County, the son of Charles and Jean Duncan Brown. Stanley graduated from Mulvane High School and later Emporia State University. He married Carol Ann Olson in 1960. Stan and Carol raised 3 children, Bruce, Brenda (Nichols), and Barry. There are many memories of car trips which included stopping by roadside attractions and opportunities to learn Kansas history.
Stan became a High School Social Studies Teacher and Coach at several small schools around Kansas, including Northern Heights, Chase, Clifton, Lebo, and Hartford. He coached Football and impacted the lives of many young people. Later, he went back to Emporia State to get a Master’s Degree in School Psychology and worked as a School Psychologist for 25 years with the Three Lakes Educational Cooperative in the Osage City and Lyndon areas. After retirement, he continued to work in the Osage City School system as an educator in classrooms for youth with challenging behaviors. Stan positively impacted the lives of thousands of children/youth.
Stan was a man of Christian faith and involved in Church activities.
After Carol’s passing in 2004, Stan later married Shirley Davis in January 2008 in Topeka. Stan and Shirley lived an active life - in recent years living at the McCrite Plaza Senior Community. They went on organized trips and family vacations. Together they attended the First Baptist Church and were involved with many activities including Topeka JUMP (Justice Unity and Ministry Project).
Stan was an avid walker and could often be seen walking or jogging the grounds at McCrite, using the treadmill machine or making trips up and down the stairs. He was good at engaging in conversation with anyone. He continued to enjoy short trips with his grandsons to Royals games and the like.
He was proud of his children, their accomplishments, and their character. He lit up when seeing any of the 5 grandchildren: David Nichols, Daniel Nichols, Bethanie Atkinson, Megan Barnard, and Kaitlyn Brown; or the 5 great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time with Shirley’s family including all of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jean Brown; a brother, James, and oldest brother, Charles. Also by his wife, Carol. He is survived by loving wife, Shirley Davis in Topeka; his son, Bruce Brown (Julie) of Fort Walton Beach, FL; his daughter, Brenda Nichols (Dan) of Emporia; and son, Barry Brown of Melvern; as well as his brother, Jon Brown (Judy) of Lawrence.
Stan will be missed by many. He had many friends. He made a difference in this world.
Memorial services for Stan will be at 11:00 am on Friday, October 29 at the First Baptist Church, 3033 SW MacVicar Ave, Topeka, KS 66611. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until service time at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to McCrite Plaza in memory of Stanley Brown, 1608 SW 37th St, Topeka, KS 66611. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.