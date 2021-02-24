Allison Anderson-Harder has been selected as the next superintendent for the Emporia Public Schools district after a meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education, Wednesday evening.
Anderson-Harder, who has served as interim-superintendent since Nov. 24, 2020, will assume her responsibilities immediately however her contract will not begin until July 1, 2021.
According to the terms of the two-year contract, her salary will be $150,000 with the contract ending June 30, 2023.
She replaces Kevin Case who resigned in Nov. 2020 after almost 4.5 years as the superintendent.
Anderson-Harder will also continue to serve as the Executive Director of Special Services until the end of June.
“I am both honored and excited to be selected as the next superintendent for Emporia Public Schools,” she said in a written release. “I look forward to strengthening the goals the district has established and working diligently with the outstanding staff we have while moving Emporia Schools forward. Additionally, I want to build on the relationships I have developed with our students, staff, and community stakeholders while increasing transparency and communication throughout the district.”
Anderson-Harder has worked for Emporia Public Schools for more than 25 years, beginning her career as a school psychologist with the Flint Hills Special Education Cooperative. She has held a variety of administrative positions throughout the years.
She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Fort Hays State University, a Master of Science degree, a Specialist degree, a District Leadership Licensure and Building Licensure from Emporia State University and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Southwestern College.
“The board was extremely pleased with the strong pool of candidates that were interested in leading our district,” said Board President Mike Crouch. “We are very enthused to select Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder as our next superintendent. We are confident in her ability to lead our district and we will utilize her remarkable leadership in making USD 253 the best it can be.”
Anderson-Harder and her husband Fred enjoy hiking, attending sporting events, and many other outdoor activities. Together they have four adult children.
She was one of three finalists interviewed for the position this week. Other finalists included USD 252 Superintendent Mike Argabright and Darren Dennis, the USD 512 Shawnee Mission Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment.
