The Emporia City Commission extended City Manager Mark McAnarney’s contract for another year during a meeting Wednesday evening in the Municipal Courtroom.
McAnarney has been employed with the city for nearly 30 years and was appointed as interim-city manager in late 2013 before officially taking the position the following year. His contract will remain the same as the previous year with a 2 percent wage increase.
Commissioner Rob Gilligan said McAnarney has been a strong city manager that has taken on the challenge of finding new opportunities for the city with limited resources.
“As we continue to look for new opportunities to improve the community, we’ve got an aggressive commission who likes to see change and likes to see new opportunities, and Mark, as our city leader, has proven up to the challenge to find those new opportunities, with limited resources, and limited staffing and time,” Gilligan said. “We’re glad that we have Mark in the role that he has to serve our community.”
Gilligan said McAnarney came into the position at a time when Emporia’s financial outlook was grim.
“Oftentimes you’ll talk about your reserve as a percentage of your budget, or so many weeks or days of reserve in funds,” Gilligan said. “Emporia may have been more of a ‘hours and minutes cash on hand’ at one point in time. We’ve been — through Mark’s leadership and his team in the finance division — we’ve been very smart and prudent in how we have saved and invested our funds to be most effective and built the reserve back up while doing some pretty major projects that are really unprecedented for our size.”
McAnarney has helped the city move forward with a number of public works improvements in the past five years, including the $28 million wastewater treatment plant that was unveiled in June. More than $5 million has been invested in Emporia’s water treatment plant, and significant increases in sewer line maintenance and improvements have been made.
“We’ve just wrapped up over $1 million in parks improvements in the past two years,” Gilligan said.
McAnarney said he was appreciative of the city’s renewal of his contract, and acknowledgment of his work done for the city.
“We also have a wonderful city commission who puts the best interest of the community first, and we also have a bunch of really good city employees and department heads who do their best to serve under trying conditions at times to serve the public,” he said.
Airport
improvements
The commission also approved the next step in the Emporia Municipal Airport improvement project by granting the authority to execute a grant offer from the Federal Aviation Administration. Assistant City Manager Lane Massey said this phase of the project involves the demolition of a vacated house that has been purchased by the city.
“The original scope of the project was basically to demolish the house, remove the outbuildings and level the site,” Massey said.
Massey said the project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2020.
Park improvements
The city also accepted two donations for improvements for Eastside Memorial Park, including a $90,000 donation from the Jones Trust and $17,000 from the Eastside Community Group.
The donations will be used toward poured-in-place surfacing on the existing playground and for improvements on the basketball court.
The commission will next meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a study session during which Emporia State University President Allison Garrett will present an update on the university and commissioners will discuss the comprehensive annual financial report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.