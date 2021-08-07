“There is a madness afoot here, and only government can make a difference.” New York state senator from district with low vaccination rate and high Covid death levels.
Madness afoot, indeed. And our governmental, non-profit, and private sectors must all respond.
Whether it’s KU, McDonalds, school districts or Via Christi, our largest and most powerful institutions, public and private, simply must mandate that their staff and students get vaccinated as a condition of employment or educational status. No ifs, ands, or buts.
As the Delta variant wreaks havoc, unnecessarily, with our lives, it is past time for Kansas institutions to require vaccinations. Across the country, cities, universities, and large employers have done this. Now it’s time for Kansas to follow suit, even if that means challenging current legal restrictions on vaccine requirements.
In April, the Legislature inserted a budget proviso prohibiting state entities from requiring proof of vaccination. But that was then, and this is now. Indeed, a policy that seemed reasonable in the spring is now clearly counterproductive.
We know exactly what we need to do to stop the Delta variant surge; we need to vaccinate the large numbers of Kansans who have not yet stepped up. We have a remarkable, near-miraculous remedy, and we have institutions that can effectively enforce a vaccination requirement. Across the country universities, large employers, and health care systems have embraced mandates, with an immediate increase in vaccination levels.
How to accomplish this in Kansas? For private firms, large and small, it’s simple: require vaccinations as a condition of employment, with appropriate religious and health exceptions. Many restaurants, bars, and gyms could go further, requiring proof of vaccination for service. Many patrons would rejoice.
Nonprofits could do the same. Hospitals, libraries, recreation centers could require vaccinations for staff at a minimum, but in many instances, clients could be included.
For Kansas, governmental requirements might seem out of reach, given the April budget provision and the Legislature’s limitations on the governor’s power. But a recent court decision has apparently provided the governor with a much fuller range of power, and a Legislative Coordinating Council decision (or a one-day special session) could reverse the limit on mandates.
Every member of the Board of Regents and all the university and community college leaders should immediately lobby the Legislature to change its policy, if only for six months or a year. Why should we fight the Covid variant with brining the full weight of institutions to bear?
More than two dozen higher education organizations have called on states to allow universities to mandate vaccinations, and in a landmark Indiana University case, an appellate court, including two Trump appointees, upheld the university’s right to do this, citing a 1905 Supreme Court decision.
To be a bit more palatable, mandates could include exceptions for those tested twice a week and wearing masks. But most of the unvaccinated would choose to get a jab.
We have tried pleas to reason, we have used incentives, we have appealed to a sense of community. Now we must push the unvaccinated hard to do the right thing. Vaccine mandates have been in place for more than a century. Like requiring the use of seatbelts, they are a tool in societal efforts to rein in a widespread problem.
For the sake of our fellow Kansans, we should all work to make vaccination mandates happen. Today.
Burdett Loomis is an emeritus professor of political science at the University of Kansas.
(3) comments
The American people have caught on to the Covid 19 vaccine hoax. In the state of MA, 70% of the new Delta cases are occurring in fully vaccinate people. In England 40% of the new cases are fully vaccinated. Big Pharma put the kibosh on Ivermecton, zinc and Hydrocloriquine because they knew it would wipe out covid.19 and they would lose billions. China sent us the virus and made billions selling us test kits and masks to fight the virus. Fauci the Farce, helped China every step of the way, including providing funding for the Wuhan lab. Wuhan is the #1 city in the world for Covid 19 and Fentynol. 4 Democrat states deliberately wiped out thousands of seniors by putting Covid positive patients back in nursing homes, led by Emmy award winner Cuomo the Creep. The Federal government has let in over 1M illegal immigrants in 2021 of which 20% are Covid positive and they are busing and flying them all around the U.S., including KC and Wichita. They are deliberately spreading the virus to give Big Pharma big money. They want forced vaccines, forced masks and now lifetime booster shots. In light of the fact that none of the vaccines are FDA approved and the side effects from the vaccines are worse than all other vaccines combined. I am sure the Epsilon variant is just around the corner. If 50% of the employees at the CDC and 33% of all health care workers nationwide have not been vaccinated, you have all you need to know about this monstrous farce. The middle class gets destroyed and the rich get richer. They got the mine and we got the shaft.
Go back to your quiet office, professor, and enjoy retirement. Please tell me the disease with a 99.7% survival rate that required such authoritarian tactcs? Maybe scoot over to the biology department and ask how that Delta variant came to be? It's caused by an imperfect, experimental vaccine. Even common sense for a poly sci professor should tell you that the virus mutated to overcome the limited immunity from the vaccine. The VACCINATED caused the variant(s), not the unvaccinated. Also, go ahead and cite ANY nation-wide mask mandates in the USA in the last 100 years for a disease with a 99.7% survival rate. I am sorry that you fear this thing unreasonably and you should get the vaccine if it makes you feel better, but your fear should not limit my civil rights. Go ahead and also tell us what regimes in 20th century told their citizens that their lives were controlled to the smallest detail if they didn't have their "papers.". I can think of the Nazis and Soviets, right off the top. Along with Mao's CCP, these fine folks killed more than 120 million of their own people, CONSERVATIVELY speaking. Congrats, these authoritarians would be proud of you.
This is a wonderful essay. I'm so glad to see it! But at the same time, the Lyon County Fair is starting up? I hope that does not become a super-spreader event!
