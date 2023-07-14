EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
The Emporia community for coming out and supporting the Street Cats Club last week for Lolapalooza. Your support helped us raise $2,823 for the Lola Love Fund. As a member of the board of directors, and the organizer of the event, I was absolutely humbled by this incredible turnout to our inaugural event. Save the date for July 13, 2024!
The Emporia Public Library for endorsing the Freedom to Read statement from the American Library Association and Association of American Publishers this week. The statement reaffirms the 1953 statement which says, “The freedom to read is essential to our democracy. It is continuously under attack.” This is still just as true today as it was 70 years ago. Thank you, EPL, for supporting the freedom to read!
Former Chase County special education coordinator Brent Burns, who joins the staff at Emporia High School as assistant principal. Burns’ appointment was announced during this week’s school board meeting.
Speaking of school board… a big pat on the back to USD 253 Board of Education members Jami Reever, Lillian Lingenfelter, Jeremy Dorsey and Leslie Seeley who voted Wednesday to fully subsidize free and reduced meals for qualifying students. This means that students from families who qualify for free and reduced meals will no longer have to pay. This is a huge benefit for those families and we applaud you for making this decision.
