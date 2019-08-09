The morning of his 54th
birthday, Bruce Urschel
passed away and was met
by his parents, John and
Mary Urschel, of Phoenix,
AZ.
Bruce is survived by his
sister and brother-in-law,
Peggy and Dennis Stuber
and their children and
grandchildren, in Phoenix; his wife and soul mate,
Patti; his four daughters, Jessica, Emily, Joscelyn,
and Holly; father in-law, Joe Todd; son-in-law,
Shawn Levis and two grandsons, Landon and
Jameson, and one granddaughter on the way.
Bruce is further remembered and survived by
many members of the community whom he came
to care for and the USD 253 where he made his
second home away from home with staff members
he considered family.
A memorial service is planned for August 17th
at 11 am at Calvary Fellowship.
The Emporia Gazette
The Lyon County Sheriff’s
Office has identified
two individuals suspected of
impersonating a law enforcement
officer.
According to a release
by Detective Sergeant Jacob
Welsh, “two suspects came to
the Sheriff’s Office and identified
themselves as the ones
responsible for impersonating
a police officer the night before,”
Thursday morning.
Joseph Hawes, 18, and an
unnamed 17-year-old juvenile,
both of Emporia, both came
forward.
Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday
morning a “silver passenger
car was reported to be using
red and blue lights inside
their vehicle to pull over other
vehicles.”
Formal charges are pending
through the Lyon County
Attorney’s Office.
Welsh said the the Sheriff’s
Office is seeking any information
of other people that may
have been affected by this incident.
If you have any information
about this, please call the
Sheriff’s Office at 341-3205.
“As a reminder, if you are
ever being pulled over and
something doesn’t feel right,
call 9-1-1 and report it immediately,”
Welsh said. “The
Sheriff’s Office does have
marked patrol vehicles and
unmarked patrol vehicles,
but all personnel will have
a badge and identification
as to who they are, whether
they are in plain clothes or in
uniform.”
EMPORIA TEENS TO BE CHARGED FOR
IMPERSONATING OFFICERS
The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Police and Fire Departments responded
to a report of a tractor pulling down utility lines at 15th
Avenue and Stanton Street around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
Officers reportedly stopped the vehicle suspected of
pulling down the lines. The driver’s name has not been
released and no injuries were reported.
Westar and other utility providers were notified. It was
later determined that the lines belonged to Cable One.
The lines were cleared off of the roadway without incident.
EFD Battalion Chief Rich Gould advises to never drive
over or approach power lines if they are encountered on
the roadway.
“If the lines are indeed from high-voltage sources, you
can be electrocuted, as the action potential of electricity
can extend out to 30 - 50 feet away from the downed
line,” he said in a written release. “It is best to call 911
so that the incident can be investigated safely. Please do
not drive around emergency vehicles that are blocking the
roadway. They are there to protect you and keep you safe.”
TRACTOR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.