Bruce Urschel
The morning of his 54th

birthday, Bruce Urschel

passed away and was met

by his parents, John and

Mary Urschel, of Phoenix,

AZ.

Bruce is survived by his

sister and brother-in-law,

Peggy and Dennis Stuber

and their children and

grandchildren, in Phoenix; his wife and soul mate,

Patti; his four daughters, Jessica, Emily, Joscelyn,

and Holly; father in-law, Joe Todd; son-in-law,

Shawn Levis and two grandsons, Landon and

Jameson, and one granddaughter on the way.

Bruce is further remembered and survived by

many members of the community whom he came

to care for and the USD 253 where he made his

second home away from home with staff members

he considered family.

A memorial service is planned for August 17th

at 11 am at Calvary Fellowship.

The Emporia Gazette

The Lyon County Sheriff’s

Office has identified

two individuals suspected of

impersonating a law enforcement

officer.

According to a release

by Detective Sergeant Jacob

Welsh, “two suspects came to

the Sheriff’s Office and identified

themselves as the ones

responsible for impersonating

a police officer the night before,”

Thursday morning.

Joseph Hawes, 18, and an

unnamed 17-year-old juvenile,

both of Emporia, both came

forward.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday

morning a “silver passenger

car was reported to be using

red and blue lights inside

their vehicle to pull over other

vehicles.”

Formal charges are pending

through the Lyon County

Attorney’s Office.

Welsh said the the Sheriff’s

Office is seeking any information

of other people that may

have been affected by this incident.

If you have any information

about this, please call the

Sheriff’s Office at 341-3205.

“As a reminder, if you are

ever being pulled over and

something doesn’t feel right,

call 9-1-1 and report it immediately,”

Welsh said. “The

Sheriff’s Office does have

marked patrol vehicles and

unmarked patrol vehicles,

but all personnel will have

a badge and identification

as to who they are, whether

they are in plain clothes or in

uniform.”

EMPORIA TEENS TO BE CHARGED FOR

IMPERSONATING OFFICERS

The Emporia Gazette

The Emporia Police and Fire Departments responded

to a report of a tractor pulling down utility lines at 15th

Avenue and Stanton Street around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers reportedly stopped the vehicle suspected of

pulling down the lines. The driver’s name has not been

released and no injuries were reported.

Westar and other utility providers were notified. It was

later determined that the lines belonged to Cable One.

The lines were cleared off of the roadway without incident.

EFD Battalion Chief Rich Gould advises to never drive

over or approach power lines if they are encountered on

the roadway.

“If the lines are indeed from high-voltage sources, you

can be electrocuted, as the action potential of electricity

can extend out to 30 - 50 feet away from the downed

line,” he said in a written release. “It is best to call 911

so that the incident can be investigated safely. Please do

not drive around emergency vehicles that are blocking the

roadway. They are there to protect you and keep you safe.”

TRACTOR

