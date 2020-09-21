Martin Alvarado of Emporia, KS died Friday, September 18, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City. He was 84 years old.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Patio Garden in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery with military honors. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
