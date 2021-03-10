Craig Allen Hanson of Emporia died March 8, 2021 in North Kansas City, MO. He was 41.
Services will be announced at a later date. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
Updated: March 10, 2021 @ 12:52 pm
