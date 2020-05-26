Six local photographers were showcased in a virtual exhibition through the Emporia Arts Center.
Emporia Camera Club Annual Print Exhibition was originally scheduled to be an in-person exhibition in the Trusler Gallery, but due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gallery Coordinator Shayli Gentry restructured the event for an online show.
“At first, it was a little confusing,” Gentry said about coordinating an online exhibit. “We didn’t really know what we needed to do. But, when I came up with the idea and gave it to the president of the Camera Club, he thought it was a great idea.”
Gentry said the other members of the Camera Club were excited to hear the show was not canceled completely and was altered in a way that safely and aesthetically still honored the photography. Participants this year included James and Susan Aber, Alex Hawley, Corky Heller, Duane Henrikson and Dave Leiker.
This was Gentry’s first event on her own as a gallery coordinator, carving a unique memory.
“We made it work, and we were all really excited with it,” she said. “Honestly, with it being on Facebook and our website, I think a lot more people may have gotten to see it.”
Part of the online show included voting for the best in show and the people’s choice awards. About 40 people voted, and “Emporia, 2020” by Alex Hawley won the judge’s Best in Show, and Dave Leiker’s photograph “Wild Mustangs: Head Press” won the People’s Choice award.
“They were unusually cooperative,” Leiker said about the mustangs. “I had a rare opportunity to walk among them with camera. I was on assignment for Kansas! magazine. There were a couple horses who seemed to be close friends, staying near each other. After awhile I was almost able to choreograph the group by the way I moved. If I was still and low they’d draw near me. When I wanted them to run I’d move quickly through the group. Curiosity always drew them back.”
Each artist was spotlighted on the EAC Facebook page throughout the week of May 18, adding the personal touch that an in-person exhibition would generally provide. The Online Reception included a Facebook event page that shared artist information and the photographs included in the show. Winners were announced on this page at 5 p.m. Saturday. Gentry expressed her gratitude for Allyson Walker and her social media design and coordination for this event.
“I’m very impressed with what they do,” Gentry said about the local artists. “I think it’s really cool what the Camera Club does.”
Gentry said even if the gallery had opened for an in-house show, many people would still be uncomfortable attending, so to do the show online allowed everyone to see it safely and comfortably from home. Making prints of photographs for an in-person show can be costly, so saving some money on making physical prints was a bonus. Additionally, instead of pre-printing photographs, the photographers are able to print custom sizes upon purchase. Another perk to having the event online is being able to see the photographs for far into the future. The show will stay up on the website, even as the EAC moves on to its next event.
Next on the EAC docket of events is Leon Morrow’s show “Derivative.” The show will be displayed in the gallery and online starting June 3.
“We’re going to start with online, but hopefully as we get back open in the next few weeks, people will be able to come see it in person, too” Gentry said.
Gentry said the EAC is dedicated to bringing art to the community, whatever that looks like in this time.
To view the show, visit emporiaksarts.org/camera-club-exhibition. To purchase a print, contact Gentry at sgentry@emporiaksarts.org or 343-6473.
