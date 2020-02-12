Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Missing person, 1900 W. 24th Ave., 10:09 a.m.
Attempt to locate, 1500 Road 175, 12:06 p.m.
Warrant - arrest, 500 Mechanic St., 2:10 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1200 Exchange St., 3:10 p.m.
Medical overdose/poisoning, redacted
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 4:03 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Welfare check, redacted
Attempt to locate, 1500 Road 175, Emporia, 12:06 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 600 Commercial St., Hartford, 1:31 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 200 Rural St., Emporia, 8:20 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Theft, 200 E. 6th Ave., 8:55 a.m.
Fuel driveoff, 200 E. 6th Ave., 9:08 a.m.
Burglary, 1300 Merchant St., 9:48 a.m.
Fraud, 900 Merchant St., 10:38 a.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Forgery, 400 Mechanic St., Emporia, 8:48 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.