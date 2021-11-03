Lyon County Public Health and Flint Hills Community Health Center will host three COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5 - 11, they announced Wednesday.
Public health and the health center will be administering the Pfizer vaccine. All children aged 5 to 11 are eligible to be vaccinated at these clinics, regardless of where they live or school they attend.
The vaccine clinics will be:
- Nov. 16 at Riverside Elementary School, 327 S. West St., from 4 - 8 p.m.
- Nov. 18 at Walnut Elementary School, 801 Grove Ave., from 4 - 8 p.m.
- Nov. 23 at Timmerman Elementary School, 2901 Timmerman Dr., from 4 - 8 p.m.
- Second dose vaccination clinics will be three weeks after the primary dose clinics at the same locations and times.
“We are excited to collaborated with the Emporia School District,” said Renee Hively, CEO of Flint Hills Community Health Center. “This is an opportunity to close a gap and getting us closer to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. It is great that we can finally offer parents a choice on keeping their children healthy and safe.”
To schedule your child’s vaccination online, please visit https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard.
If you cannot attend the vaccination clinic but would still like your child to be vaccinated, you can schedule an appointment at Flint Hills Community Health Center by calling 620-342-4864. Pfizer vaccines will be given during regular vaccination hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
