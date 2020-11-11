Head coach April Rosales has announced the signing of five high school players and a juco transfer to attend Emporia State and play softball for the Hornets. Transfer Lexi Williams joins high schoolers Jayda VanAckeren, Harley Sturm, Sophia Rockhold, Gracie Rabe, and Hannah Kaler in the group that will compete for the Hornets in the spring of 2022.
"The 2021 class is as solid as they come. Not only are they great athletes, they are great people and we're so ready to add them officially to our Hornet family," Rosales said. "Words that come to mind to describe them as a whole group are determined, disciplined, smart, competitive, and loyal."
Lexi Williams is an outfielder/catcher from Hutchinson. who transfers to Emporia State from Hutchinson CC. She hit .473 with six triples and 27 stolen bases in 24 games last spring for the Blue Dragons before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was a second-team All-AVCTL selection at catcher for Hutchinson HS.
Rosales on Williams:
Lexi has speed that will create havoc for opposing defenses. She is versatile, in that she can play in the outfield or catch, and will be a player with two years of experience in the college game, but could have four years of eligibility for us due to COVID.
Jayda VanAckeren is a pitcher from Omaha, Nebraska. She was a Nebraska Class A honorable mention All-State selection at Millard West HS as a senior this fall.
Rosales on VanAckeren:
Jayda is a worker and loves to compete. She has a great combination of movement and speed and will keep hitter's off-balance. Her composure will set her apart and I'm excited to see what she will do for the Hornets.
Harley Sturm is a first baseman/pitcher from Tecumseh, Oklahoma. She was the Oklahoma District 4 Offensive Player of the Year for Tecumseh HS and named to the East squad for the 2021 Middle Size School All-State game.
Rosales on Sturm:
Harley consistently finds ways to be on base and will be a hard out. She has great hands at first base and her length will help immensely. On the mound, she finds outs and were excited to see her develop.
Sophia Rockhold is catcher from Oskaloosa. She is a two-time, first-team Kansas Class 2-1A All-State catcher for Oskaloosa HS.
Rosales on Rockhold:
Sophia is scrappy, athletic and can play multiple positions on the field. She's a competitor and plays all out, all the time. Her fire will spark the team, regardless of her role.
Gracie Rabe is a pitcher/third baseman from Rossville. She was a first-team All-Mid-East League selection and honorable mention Kansas Class 3A All-State pick for Rossville HS.
Rosales on Rabe:
Gracie is able to move the ball well and throws hard in the circle. She has soft enough hands to play the hot corner well and will add power to our lineup. She is a true student of the game and will contribute in multiple ways.
Hannah Kaler is a first baseman from Durant, Oklahoma. She was a two-time All-District selection for Durant HS and earned All-Region and was an alternate selection for the All-State team.
Rosales on Kaler:
Hannah is a powerful hitter who can change a game with one swing. She's smart and learns each time she steps to the plate, which will immediately help our team. Her spirit will keep things light and her energy will be a driving force to push our team.
"They will enhance our team and community and help us continue to take the program in the direction we want to go," Rosales said.
The Hornets were 15-9 overall, 3-1 in the MIAA when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season last spring. They will return 12 of their top 13 hitters and their entire pitching staff in the spring of 2021.
