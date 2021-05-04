Students representing the Emporia State University Biology Club and Social Sciences Secondary Education program spent part of their Saturday volunteering at Red Rocks State Historic Site.
The group worked to clean out the fishpond. Darla Mallein, a professor with the Department of Social Sciences and William Allen White Community Partnership board member, said while the group did not get the pond completely cleaned out they “made a start.”
“Hopefully, it will get finished up within the next week or two and look brand new,” Mallein said.
Red Rocks is now open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday - Saturday through the last Saturday in October.
Saturdays at the Site will return July 10.
