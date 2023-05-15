Boys and Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas Clubs will offer a small summer program in Emporia this year.
According to an email, summer enrollment opens at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, and a limited number of spots are available. Enrollment will remain open through May 31, or until all spots are filled.
The summer program will run from 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. June 5 - July 28 at William Allen White Elementary School, with no programs held on June 19 and July 3 - 4. Pricing is $300 per month. A $1 per minute late fee will be assessed per child for late pick-ups.
Parents must attend a mandatory Parent Orientation Session, and will be provided once you are enrolled.
Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.
"To apply for financial assistance, please enroll and select “Post to household” at checkout for your registration," BGCSCK said in the email. "You will need to go to the 'Update Your Profile' section of the parent portal and select the 'Financial Assistance Application' you must complete this application to apply. Financial assistance applications will be processed after all documentation is received. You will pay after financial assistance is reviewed."
Fall enrollment information will be released soon, they said.
