Randy Hizar is the new plant manager for Hopkins Manufacturing Corporation.
According to a written release from Hopkins, Hizar will be "responsible for all manufacturing, distribution, quality, safety, planning and engineering for their Emporia operations."
Hizar was previously employed with Detroit Remanufacturing, Daimler Trucks Aftermarket Group for 25 years.
"A native to Lyon County, Randy brings to Hopkins an exceptional background in operations and quality management, as well as improvement initiatives," said Brandon Dexter, director of creative services for Hopkins.
Hopkins, based in Emporia Kansas since 1953, is the No. 1 seller of vehicle cleaning tools, towing electrical, fluid management tools and winter snow and ice products in North America. You can learn more about Hopkins and all of their leading brands at www.HopkinsMfg.com or www.HopkinsCanada.com.
