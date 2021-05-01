Elizabeth “Betty” Jane (Fowler) Wayman Knoll entered her heavenly home on Thursday, April 22, 2021. She was born September 7, 1936 in Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Harry and Jane (Edwards) Fowler. She graduated from Emporia High School in 1954. She married Robert LeRoy Wayman. They were later divorced. Betty married Roger Dale Knoll on June 4, 1976. Roger preceded her in death on September 26, 1999. Betty’s eldest son, Robert Luther Wayman, preceded her in death May 29, 2019. Her brother, Thomas Preston Fowler preceded her in death January 6, 2021. Betty’s sister-in-law, Marge Ellen Fruit Fowler and her daughter-in-law, Kathye Wayman also preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Ronald Harry Wayman (former wife Violet), Topeka and Emporia, Kansas, Donald P. Wayman, Augusta, Georgia, John L. (Laurie) Wayman, Topeka, Kansas, Percy R. Wayman (former wife Dana), Topeka, Kansas; her brother, Harry Luther Fowler, Jr.; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Betty was employed at Emporia State Bank, Dolly Madison Bakery, Wayman Enterprise, First Christian Church, Modern American Life, Knoll Equipment, K& W Agency. Betty enjoyed cooking and canning. She would make everything from gooseberry to elderberry jams. Betty enjoyed making pies, Christmas candy such as fudge and peanut brittle. Betty enjoyed sales and sold modular homes. Roger and Betty sold life and health insurance, annuities and many other things over the years. Betty and Roger enjoyed traveling and had been to Acapulco, Rio De Janeiro, the Bahamas, Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and many other places.
Funeral services will be Monday, May 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Disciples of Christ Church in Emporia, KS. She will lie in state Sunday from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home in Topeka, with a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Emporia following the services. Dinner to follow services at the Peter Pan Park, all are invited.
