The Emporia Gazette
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow presented pan dulce to sponsors of Cinco de Mayo and Dia de los Muertos last month in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Sponsors were Lyon County State Bank, Mis Antojitos, Gravel City Roasters, Trox Gallery and Gifts, and Angelita’s Fashions.
Presenting the pan dulce was the 2022 Cinco de Mayo queen Lindsay DeLaLuz.
This was the sixth annual Hispanic Heritage Month pan dulce presentation.
