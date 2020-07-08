Madison's City Council voted to close City Hall to the public once again during a special meeting Tuesday evening.
The decision was part of the city's review of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. City Clerk Victoria Stewart had requested the council consider closing the doors due to increased traffic inside of the building.
"There's nothing we can't do over the phone," Stewart said. "I don't see much of a point of putting ourselves at risk if we don't have to. We've been able to handle everything over the phone and email."
Stewart said it has been difficult to maintain social distancing. A table that had been set up to keep space between people coming in to do business and city staff was either ignored or used as a congregating space for the public. She said she had not received any complaints when the building had previously been closed to the public.
Council Member Nicholas Cherry said that he had noticed that was an issue the few times he had been to city hall recently. Council Member Earl Murphy said he didn't have a problem with closing the doors since Stewart and Deputy Clerk Kimberly Hinrichs were able to address everyone's needs.
Council members voted to keep City Hall closed to the public until moving partitions and plexiglass — for which the city will be seeking bids — are installed. Mayor Paul Dean said the expenditures should be reimbursed since they are COVID-19 related.
"Greenwood County is receiving $1.2 million and it's one of those things where we either use it for our COVID needs ... or we lose it," he said.
Dean said the partitions can be built to match the woodwork in City Hall and would serve as a physical barrier not just for COVID-19, but also during regular cold and flu seasons in the future.
The council also approved payment for concrete work at the city pool that was done to install the new basketball goal. The total will be somewhere between $1,000 - $1,500.
For questions or help with city business, call 620-437-2556 or email madisoncityof@gmail.com.
Visit www.madisonkansas.org/paymybill to pay your utility bills online.
