Southern Lyon County USD 252 Superintendent Michael Argabright submitted his retirement Wednesday evening during a meeting with the USD 252 Board of Education.
Argabright, who has put in more than three decades in education, has led the USD 252 Southern Lyon County District for the last 16 years. He was recently named the Kansas Superintendent of the Year.
He will fulfill the rest of his contract, which ends June 30, 2023.
"After 35 - 40 years working with kids and education, I just thought it was time, maybe, for some new energy in our district," Argabright told The Gazette Thursday morning. "I think we're in a good place and I look forward to doing something different."
As for what he will be doing?
"I'm not sure yet," he said.
Argabright said he is willing to help the district work on finding any new adminstrators during the transition period. He said the right candidate to take his place will be committed to "moving the meter" with enhanced programming and fresh perspectives.
"This district is spread out over three communities and it just has to be the right fit," he said. "There's some good candidates out there. I wanted our board to have time to have some applications so it wasn't too late in the year."
Argabright said he's appreciative of all of the relationships he's forged in USD 252 over the years.
"It's been a privilege to be in this district as long as we've been here," he said. "We had three kids that have graduated from this district and we're very proud of that. There's a lot of great people, so I'm thankful and grateful of the opportunities we've had and the people that we've got to work with."
