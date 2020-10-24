“The Case of the Missing Marquess” by Nancy Springer, Puffin Books, 2007, $7.99.
When Enola Holmes, sister to the detective Sherlock Holmes, discovers her mother has disappeared, she quickly embarks on a journey to London in search of her. But nothing can prepare her for what awaits. Because when she arrives, she finds herself involved in the kidnapping of a young marquess, fleeing murderous villains, and trying to elude her shrewd older brothers--all while attempting to piece together clues to her mother’s strange disappearance. Amid all the mayhem, will Enola be able to decode the necessary clues and find her mother?
Although originally published in 2007, Nancy Springer’s series about the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes is enjoying renewed popularity thanks to a Netflix movie starring Millie Bobby Brown, Helena Bonham Carter, and Henry Cavill. Seeing the previews prompted me to read the book.
Intended for preteen audiences, adult readers can also enjoy the fast-paced and fun story where Enola talks to the reader as if they are old friends. For me it was a throwback to the diary and journal books that were popular when I was in middle school. For the curious, this narration is also captured perfectly in the film.
Enola is a determined and clever protagonist who uses the diverse education given to her by her mother to solve mysteries. I was very pleased with the fact that she acted as a preteen would, and not like an adult who has been aged down. In other words, she wasn’t too clever to make the story boring.
If you’d like to read the book before watching the movie (or the reverse!) the series is available through the Sunflower eLibrary.
