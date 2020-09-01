Virginia Lee Brack, of Hartford, entered into rest, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Flint Hills Care Center. She was 84.
Virginia was born October 2, 1935 in Conway, KS to Richard Theodore and Margarete Bernice (Rush) Surface. She graduated Geneseo High School in 1953. She looked at each day as a gift. Everyone who had the honor of meeting her experienced her kindness. She always had a story or an experience to share to uplift and encourage others. She enjoyed watching the Chiefs, especially when they were winning. She worked in Housekeeping at Newman Regional Health Care until her retirement.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Rick and Margie Surface; her infant sister, Deanna Marie Surface; and two great grandsons, Jackson and Jett Dow. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Jones of Harford, KS and Pamela (Larry Fowler) Landis of Emporia, KS; son, Terry (Teresa) Brack of Olivet, KS; sister, Theola (Pete) Meyer of Hutchison, KS; brother, Marvin (Pam) Surface of Hutchison, KS; 7 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
Cremation has been planned. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hartford Community Building. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hartford Happy Homes in care of Charter Funerals.
