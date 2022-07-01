The Emporia Gazette
The 2022 Tornado Trot and Trail raised $1,000 for Handlebars of Hope, organizers announced Friday.
They presented a check to Stephanie and Matt Brown this week as they worked at High Gear Cyclery, refurbishing 45 bikes going to Oklahoma City for Afghan refugees.
Handlebars of Hope is a nonprofit bicycle mission that helps those in need both locally and globally, offering help through the gift of bikes.
