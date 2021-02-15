The Emporia State men's basketball game against Northeastern State scheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 16 has been postponed due to heavy snow fall in Oklahoma and the extreme temperatures throughout the region.
According to ESU Athletics, a make-up game is possible Wednesday. Feb. 17, pending weather conditions.
