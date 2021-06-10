The Emporia State football program has released its 2021 schedule, an 11-game slate featuring five home games for which season tickets are now on sale.
The Hornets will finally return to official action after the cancelation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emporia State went 4-7 in 2019 and played a pair of exhibition games this spring, falling to Southeastern Oklahoma State 12-9 on April 10 and to Southwestern Oklahoma State 27-14 on April 18.
This year, the Hornets will play three of their first four games on the road and for the first time since 2008, all of their games are scheduled for Saturdays.
Except where specifically noted, all home games will start at 1 p.m.
Emporia State's 2021 campaign will begin on Sept. 4 in Tahlequah, Okla., when it takes on Northeastern State in it first regular season game in 658 days.
It will open at home at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 against Central Oklahoma, which was the last team to officially square off against the Hornets at Welch Stadium. Emporia State won that game 34-14 on Nov. 16, 2019.
The Hornets will head right back out on the road for the next couple of weeks. They will play at Missouri Western on Sept. 18 and then at Pittsburg State on Sept. 25.
After playing just a single home game in September, Emporia State will host Washburn on Oct. 2 in the 117th Turnpike Tussle. With its first meeting in 1899, the matchup is one of the most-played rivalries in college football. The Hornets lead the all-time series 57-53-6, including wins in six of the last eight games.
Then, once more, Emporia State will take its show on the road, this time to Central Missouri on Oct. 9.
The Hornets will play their first consecutive home games when Nebraska-Kearney comes to town on Oct. 16 followed by Missouri Southern at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23. The Missouri Southern game will also be Emporia State's annual homecoming game.
Next, it will head out west for a showdown with Fort Hays State on Oct. 30.
The Hornets will wrap up their home schedule and celebrate Senior Day on Nov. 6 when they play Lincoln.
Their final regular season game will be at Northwest Missouri on Nov. 13.
Season tickets are now available for purchase at emporiastatetickets.com.
Emporia State reports that it expects full capacity crowds to be allowed at Welch Stadium this fall without social distance or mask requirements. This policy is subject to change.
Promotion information and single game tickets are not currently available but should be released in the coming weeks.
2021 Emporia State Football Schedule
Sept 4 at Northeastern State, Tahlequah, Okla., 6 p.m.
Sept 11 Central Oklahoma, Emporia, Kan., 7 p.m.
Sept 18 at Missouri Western, St. Joseph, Mo., 6 p.m.
Sept 25 at Pittsburg State, Pittsburg, Kan. 7 p.m.
Oct 2 Washburn, Emporia, Kan 1 p.m.
Oct 9 at Central Missouri, Warrensburg, Mo. 1 p.m.
Oct 16 Nebraska-Kearney, Emporia, Kan. 1 p.m.
Oct 23 Missouri Southern, Emporia, Kan. 2 p.m.
Oct 30 at Fort Hays State, Hays, Kan. 1 p.m.
Nov 6 Lincoln, Emporia, Kan., 1 p.m.
Nov 13 at Northwest Missouri, Maryville, Mo. 1:30 p.m.
Season Ticket Prices
Reserved chairback: $85
Adult general admission: $65
Junior (K-12)/Senior (65+) general admission: $40
Family Pack (includes four general admission tickets): $160
Single Game Ticket Prices
Reserved chairback: $20
Adult general admission: $15
Junior (K-12)/Senior (65+) general admission: $10
Family Pack (includes four general admission tickets): $35
Reserved chairback group (10 or more people): $12
General admission group (10 or more people): $8
