Special to The Gazette
The Emporia State Federal Credit Union Board of Directors donated $1,815 to Abundant Harvest and Corky’s Cupboard. Each organization received a check of $907.50.
The checks represent the monies donated by the members of ESFCU during the Skip-a-Payment program offered in November and December of 2021. With each loan payment skipped, the credit union members were asked to make a donation to local charities. This is the 11th year that ESFCU has offered the Skip-a-Payment program.
“Skipping a payment is a great way for our members to have ‘extra’ cash for the holidays and, in turn, they are glad for the opportunity to give to someone else in our community,” said ESFCU CEO, Angie Miller. “It is with great pride that we present the monies to Abundant Harvest and Corky’s Cupboard on behalf of our credit union membership.”
Abundant Harvest provides curbside evening meals on Mondays and Wednesdays at the 1028 Whittier St. location at no cost to those in need.
“This is a community effort. We have so many businesses that give — we get about 20 pickup loads a week,” according to Abundant Harvest director Lee Alderman.
For more information about donating and volunteering for Abundant Harvest, contact Lee Alderman at 342-7439.
The mission of the Corky’s Cupboard campus food pantry is to foster a healthy university community by providing temporary food assistance in an effort to alleviate hunger. The pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays from noon — 5 p.m. and is available to all currently enrolled ESU students.
“I just cannot tell you how much we appreciate the funds and are truly grateful for ESFCU and your generosity,” said Blythe Eddy, Director of ESU Student Activities & Community Service Center for Student Involvement.
If you wish to make a monetary donation to the pantry visit Emporia State University Foundation giving website.
Emporia State Federal Credit Union has been a financial institution in Emporia since 1937 and is the number one mortgage lender in Lyon County. For more information, visit esfcu.com
