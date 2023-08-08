A preliminary hearing for a man accused of triggering a standoff in west central Emporia is set for Wednesday.
Dwayne Lamont Ford, 55, of Emporia was arrested June 30 for an alleged domestic disturbance that escalated significantly.
Ford reportedly confronted law enforcement officers with a machete during the domestic incident.
Ford faces several charges, including four counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officers, underlining the seriousness of the situation. Additionally, he is charged with interfering with law enforcement procedures and domestic battery related to the initial domestic disturbance.
The hearing is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday in Judge Douglas Jones' courtroom.
