Lyon County’s first baby of the year arrived just after 8 a.m. Tuesday at Newman Regional Health.
Jaycion Tyrell Brooks-Williams was born at 8:07 a.m., weighing 7 lbs 10.2 oz to Alyssa Brooks and Vontrez Williams. Jaycion has two brothers, 4-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Xavion.
The family was presented with a gift basket from the hospital to help celebrate the historic birth.
The Gazette sends its congratulations to the family.
