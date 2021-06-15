The Emporia Eastside Community group is the fourth recipient of a surprise $500 grant from the Emporia Community Foundation.
ECF is awarding grants as part of its 25th anniversary ECF Celebrates campaign this week.
In 2004, the Emporia Eastside group started the ECF East 9th Avenue Park Fund with dreams to improve its park for young and old in the community.
After numerous fish frys, fund raisers and donations, the East 9th Avenue Park provides green space and activities for community members, the park will get a basketball court this summer that has long been a goal of the group.
Representative Al Slappy accepted the surprise ECF Celebrates grant, saying the money will be put to good use.
And the fish frys will continue even though they now have their basketball court, as it’s a great way to keep their community together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.